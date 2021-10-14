Mosby Building Arts Opens Its First Studio in Downtown Kirkwood

Mosby Building Arts has opened its first Studio in the heart of Downtown Kirkwood, Missouri. Mosby’s Kirkwood Studio was created to build face-to-face relationships with the community and become a place where residents can drop in at their convenience to get home renovation advice from a familiar face. The St. Louis-based home remodeling firm plans to launch additional Studios in various neighborhoods throughout St. Louis.

“Opening Mosby Studios around town is one of the ways we can deliver an elevated remodeling experience,” said Rebecca Lay, Marketing Director at Mosby Building Arts. “Mosby was created on the foundation of being a knowledgeable and trustworthy partner to our clients. In fact, many people consider their Mosby team friends long after the project is complete. We strive to deliver an elevated customer service every step of the way, and our Studios will help us deliver that personalized ‘Mosby experience’ even before we start working on a homeowner’s project.”

Mosby’s Kirkwood Studio will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with plans to expand to weekends and evenings in 2022. Guests can visit at their convenience to gain project inspiration, discuss a renovation, and start a project by setting up an in-home consultation. Mosby is celebrating the grand opening of its Kirkwood Studio during the entire month of October with weekly Q&A sessions with Mosby’s experts, a ribbon cutting and daily raffle of gift cards to neighboring shops and restaurants in Downtown Kirkwood.

Founded in 1947, Mosby is a top St. Louis residential remodeling firm that uniquely delivers projects with an in-house team of certified designers, licensed architects and skilled craftsmen. The firm’s full-service architecture, design and remodeling services range from interior projects such as bathrooms, kitchens and basements to exterior improvements including outdoor living spaces, siding, roofs and window/door replacement.

Mosby completed extensive renovations over the last few months to transform the historic building at 115 West Argonne Avenue into the new Studio. Situated directly across from the iconic Kirkwood Train Station, the 1930s, two-story building once was a grocery and deli called the Kirkwood Pork House. Mosby retained the exposed brick and original painted signage of the building. Open, wood-beam ceilings feature exposed HVAC piping. Mosby also constructed a new entrance, open presentation room with glass walls, high-end kitchen and bathroom and second-story workspaces.

A primary goal of Mosby’s Studios is to become more involved in local residential and business communities around St. Louis. Mosby is headquartered less than two miles away in Kirkwood and employs approximately 120 team members.

“Mosby has called Kirkwood home for many decades,” said Mosby President Mark McClanahan. “We are thrilled to become even more embedded in the local community of this truly special and unique town and to support our small business neighbors.”

GRAND OPENING MONTH ACTIVITIES



The Kirkwood Studio grand opening month activities include:

31 Days of Kirkwood Giveaways: Every day in October, Mosby will raffle a $25 gift card to one of its Downtown Kirkwood neighbor shops and restaurants. Enter in person at the Studio or visit Mosby’s Facebook or Instagram page to learn more. In person guests can also enter to win tickets to upcoming St. Louis sporting and entertainment events.

Every day in October, Mosby will raffle a $25 gift card to one of its Downtown Kirkwood neighbor shops and restaurants. Enter in person at the Studio or visit Mosby’s Facebook or Instagram page to learn more. In person guests can also enter to win tickets to upcoming St. Louis sporting and entertainment events. Weekly Mosby Expert Q&As: Each week in October, guests can visit the studio during a three-hour window for coffee, discuss their project and get DIY advice from Mosby professionals. Friday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. with Mosby Architect Arthur Merdinian Thursday, October 28 from 8-11 with Mosby Construction Expert Tim Wahlig

Each week in October, guests can visit the studio during a three-hour window for coffee, discuss their project and get DIY advice from Mosby professionals. Live Radio Broadcast of the KMOX Helitech Home Improvement Show featuring Scott Mosby: On October 16 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The KMOX Helitech Home Improvement Show featuring Scott Mosby will broadcast live from the Kirkwood Studio. There will be a meet and greet afterwards, along with giveaways, food truck and Mosby expert consultations.

On October 16 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The KMOX Helitech Home Improvement Show featuring Scott Mosby will broadcast live from the Kirkwood Studio. There will be a meet and greet afterwards, along with giveaways, food truck and Mosby expert consultations. Kirkwood Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting: Thursday, October 21 at 9:00 a.m.

Thursday, October 21 at 9:00 a.m.

For more than 74 years, Mosby Building Arts has been recognized as a trusted resource for reliable home enhancement solutions in the St. Louis area. To learn more, visit Mosby on social media and at mosbybuildingarts.com.

