Mosby Designer Named President of Local NKBA Board

Jake Spurgeon, Senior Designer and Home Consultant at St. Louis home remodeling firm Mosby Building Arts, has been named 2020 President of the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) Missouri/Southern Illinois Chapter. The NKBA is the world’s leading trade association for the kitchen and bath industry providing tools, research, certification, and events to thousands of professionals.

Spurgeon has been in the home remodeling industry for 16 years, after beginning his career as a drafter at a custom cabinet manufacturer in O’Fallon, MO. It was there, that he discovered his great love for design. Spurgeon came to Mosby Building Arts in 2014, and since then has been helping homeowners create beautiful spaces in their homes.

Spurgeon’s new position with the NKBA will allow him to utilize many of his abilities, including leadership, networking, and design. He is looking forward to helping the NKBA achieve their goal of creating a world in which all people are able to enjoy safe, beautiful, and functional kitchen and bath spaces.

Spurgeon said, “I enjoy helping clients navigate the confusing road to a beautiful and functional space, and want to pass that passion onto others in the design community through my new role at the NKBA.”

Mosby Building Arts has been the trusted resource for home remodeling, architecture, and design in St. Louis for more than 70 years. Mosby handles all interior and exterior home projects from start to finish. To learn more, visit www.CallMosby.com.