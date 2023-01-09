MPACT Strategies Completes Renovation of Two Retail Suites for USPG

IMPACT Strategies has completed renovations to two retail suites for U.S. Properties Group (USPG). The space, totaling 5,721 SF, is located between the Dollar Tree and Kohl’s stores on Beltline Road in Collinsville, IL. Construction was completed on schedule in just three months.

The firm’s work will allow for the expansion of Dollar Tree and the creation of a new space for a future tenant (Suite A). TR,i Architects was the architect-of-record for the project.

IMPACT Strategies was the original general contractor for the 19,590 SF retail building, which was designed by TR,i Architects and constructed in 2015. In 2011, USPG worked with IMPACT Strategies to develop the Collinsville Retail “A” building, located adjacent to Kohl’s.

Mark Hinrichs, President of IMPACT Strategies said, “We value our long-standing relationship with USPG and are thrilled to see another project come to fruition in Collinsville.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.