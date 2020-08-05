Murphy Company Acquires Bick Group’s Service and Installation Business

Murphy Company, a mechanical contractor based in Missouri and Colorado, has closed on a transaction to acquire Bick Group’s service and installation business. Bick Group is a local company based in Maryland Heights that has served the mission critical environment since 1964.

In it’s 56 years in business, Bick has provided critical facility infrastructure expertise, installation services, and ongoing support. Bick’s mix of services are aligned with the solutions provided by Murphy Data Center Services (DCS). The DCS team provides nationwide strategic integration of all critical facility infrastructure components and provides a one-stop solution to all data center needs from consulting to design/build and preventive maintenance. With Murphy and Bick combining forces, the two companies can align their missions to provide valuable solutions to their clients.

With this acquisition, the Murphy DCS team has grown, allowing for more coverage of the company’s expanding customer base. Effective June 26, Murphy Company and its expanded team assumed responsibility to complete Bick’s active retrofit projects and vow to sustain ongoing maintenance activities across the region.

Chris Carter, Executive Vice President of Services, stated, “The Bick Group acquisition is in alignment with Murphy Company’s overall initiative to grow service and small project revenues.“ Eric Gottschlich, Vice-President of Data Center Services commented, as well. “We are excited to serve the many new clients that Bick has introduced into our business. We anticipate the acquisition will provide significant opportunities for our team members, both new and existing.”

Bick Group, Inc’s President and CEO, Aref Ali also echoed this testament. “We are very excited about the future growth opportunity that this transaction will bring for our employees. A strong and reputable company like Murphy will continue to serve our customers well for many years to come. I wish Murphy’s team a long and prosperous future.”

Founded in 1907, Murphy Company is one of the nation’s largest and privately held mechanical contracting firms delivering innovative solutions to the commercial, industrial and institutional markets. Murphy offers process piping, HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, design/build, piping fabrication, building automation systems, and 24-hour service emanating from its five locations in St. Louis, Denver, Boulder, Northern Colorado and Southern Colorado. The firm employs more than 1,000 people nationwide. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.