Murphy Company Completes Asset Acquisition of State Mechanical

Murphy Company, a mechanical contractor based in Missouri and Colorado, has closed on the asset acquisition of State Mechanical. State Mechanical is based in St. Louis and has provided refrigeration construction and service expertise since 1991.

In its 30 years in business, State Mechanical has provided installation and support of essential refrigeration systems. State’s additional expertise and resources complement Murphy’s long-standing refrigeration offering. Murphy Company provides design, installation and planned maintenance services to a variety of customers in the commercial, industrial, and supermarket industries. Murphy’s refrigeration offering also includes installation and maintenance of refrigeration controls systems and refrigeration equipment across all of the refrigeration manufacturers in the industry today.

Tom Skaggs, Murphy’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer stated, “The State Mechanical acquisition will greatly assist us in expanding our construction and service offerings. We are excited to add the State Mechanical resources to our team, and look forward to meeting the needs of new customers.”

With this acquisition, the Murphy Refrigeration team has grown, allowing for more coverage of the company’s expanding customer base. Effective November 8, Murphy Company and its expanded team assumed responsibility to complete several of State’s active refrigeration projects and vow to sustain ongoing maintenance activities across the region.

The addition of State’s resources will allow for Murphy’s refrigeration team to expand its refrigeration mechanical installation and design services.

Chris Carter, Executive Vice President of Services for Murphy, added, “The State Mechanical acquisition is in alignment with Murphy Company’s overall initiative to grow service and small project revenues and will enhance the sustainability of our organization.“

Bob Eichelberger, Refrigeration Manager for Murphy commented as well, “State Mechnical is a solid addition to our refrigeration operations, and we are excited to serve the new clients that State has introduced to our business. With the addition of State’s highly qualified refrigeration field team members, we anticipate this acquisition will provide significant opportunities for our team members, both new and existing.”

Founded in 1907, Murphy Company is one of the nation’s largest and privately held mechanical contracting firms delivering innovative solutions to the commercial, industrial, and institutional markets. Murphy offers process piping, HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, design/build, piping fabrication, building automation systems, and 24-hour service emanating from its five locations in St. Louis, Denver, Boulder, Northern Colorado, and Southern Colorado. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

