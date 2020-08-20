National Hardware Show Announces Virtual Show Dates

Virtual Event to Take Place October 12-15, 2020 and Offer Educational, Direct Appointment Setting & Networking and Sourcing Opportunities

The National Hardware Show (NHS) is excited to announce the 2020 Show will take place virtually October 12-15, 2020. The first ever National Hardware Virtual Show will provide the global hardware and home improvement community with the tools needed to equip customers, empower businesses, and engage with industry leaders from the comfort of their home or office.

The National Hardware Virtual Show will feature a full slate of educational programming focused on today’s challenges and trending topics. In addition to educational seminars, there will be an all-star roster of keynote speakers including Do it Best president and CEO Dan Starr and other industry innovators at the NRHA All-Industry Conference.

During the Virtual Show, attendees will be able to sync up their calendars and allow NHS to help facilitate direct and virtual appointment setting via Jublia between top industry buyers, retailers and NHS suppliers and manufacturers. Additionally, attendees will get the chance to see and source the newest products and tools to help expand their current product offerings without ever having to leave their home of business.

“Throughout these unprecedented times, our primary objective at the National Hardware Show has been to support our community, listen to our customers and facilitate and further the personal and professional connections that our industry is built on, in the safest possible way,” said Randy Field, Group Vice President, Reed Exhibitions. “While we won’t be able to convene in person this year, we’re working tirelessly to make sure our virtual event in October delivers the unique and fruitful experiences you’ve come to know and expect from the National Hardware Show.”

Rich Russo, Industry Vice President, National Hardware Show said, “Over the past few months, our team has had to rethink everything, and open our minds to new, innovative ideas. We’re excited about our pivot to virtual which allows us to bring our robust NHS programming to customer across the globe in a new, safe way.”

Stay tuned for additional details and information from the NHS team focused on the Virtual Show, as well as plans for the physical Show taking place May 11-13, 2021.About the National Hardware Show®

The National Hardware Show® celebrates a rich history spanning 75 years of serving the home improvement marketplace. From its early beginnings in New York during the post-World War 2 housing boom and eventual move to Chicago in the 1970s, to today’s current location in Las Vegas, NHS continually evolves through the industry’s involvement, commitment and passion to improving quality of life through their homes and beyond. Today, NHS is the place for global manufacturers, associations, organizations and the media to get an unfiltered view of the industry, hands-on experiences, and access to the latest innovations and retail trends to enhance their business. For more information on the National Hardware Show, visit www.nationalhardwareshow.com.