National Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week program presented by McCarthy and Enterprise Bank

McCarthy Building Companies and Enterprise Bank & Trust are co-hosting a virtual program in conjunction with National Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week to help small construction firms better leverage St. Louis resources. The program from 10 am until 11 am, Tuesday, September 15, is free but advance registration is required to receive the WebEx link.

During the program, a panel of accomplished local business owners and industry professionals will discuss essential building blocks and action-oriented advice that small and minority companies in the construction industry can use to develop their businesses. From dual standpoints of construction operations and financial management, panelists will share winning strategies for successfully bidding and executing work in the St. Louis construction industry (and beyond), alongside their recommendations for securing capital and managing a smooth running organization.

Panelists include Stephen Lewis, vice president, Association General Contractors of Missouri; Cheryl Stoddard, president and owner, Technology Integration Engineering; Sabrina Westfall, owner, J. West Electrical Contracting; and Kevin Wilson, regional director, St. Louis Small Business Empowerment Center. Moderators are Jennifer Bardot, assistant vice president, Business Banking Specialist, Enterprise Bank & Trust and Heather Cirre, contracting manager, McCarthy Building Companies.

National Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week, a program of The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), is held annually in mid-September to celebrate the success of minority-owned businesses and recognize their significant role in strengthening the country’s robust economy and ensuring American companies remain world leaders in the global marketplace.

About Enterprise Bank & Trust

Enterprise Bank & Trust is a financial services partner that empowers growing businesses to improve their ability to compete, growing families to secure their financial futures, and growing communities to advance the quality of life for all. The bank is built on trusted, personal relationships and offers a range of business and personal banking services, wealth management services and a variety of specialized banking services. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC), with approximately $8 billion in assets, is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust operates 34 branch offices in Arizona, Kansas, Missouri and New Mexico. For more information, visit enterprisebank.com. Member FDIC.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.