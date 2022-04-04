NCSEA Announces Its 2022–23 Board of Directors

The National Council of Structural Engineers Associations

(NCSEA) is pleased to announce its 2022–23 Board of Directors. David Horos, P.E., S.E., LEED® AP, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, will serve as its president and Ryan Kersting, S.E., Buehler Engineering, Inc., as its vice president. Newly appointed directors are Jeannette Torrents, P.E., S.E., JVA Inc., and Ken O’Dell, S.E of MHP, Inc. Structural Engineers.

● President: David Horos, P.E., S.E., LEED® AP, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

● Vice President: Ryan Kersting, S.E., Buehler Engineering, Inc.

● Secretary: Jami Lorenz, S.E., DCI Engineers

● Treasurer: Christopher Cerino, P.E., STV, Inc.

● Director: Sarah Appleton, P.E., S.E., Wallace Design Collective

● Director: Jeannette Torrents, P.E., S.E., JVA, Inc.

● Director: Ken O’Dell, S.E., MHP, Inc. Structural Engineers

● Director: Brian Petruzzi, P.E., Meta

● Past President: Ed Quesenberry, P.E., S.E., Equilibrium Engineers LLC

“The NCSEA Board of Directors provides important leadership for the industry,” said NCSEA Executive Director Alfred Spada. “The 2022–23 Board will continue to build upon past successes and strategize and prioritize the organization’s initiatives for the betterment of the structural engineering industry.”

The National Council of Structural Engineers Associations (NCSEA) was formed to constantly improve the standard level of practice of the structural engineering profession. The Association’s vision is that structural engineers are valued for their contributions to safe structures and resilient communities. The Association’s mission is that NCSEA, in partnership with its Member Organizations, supports practicing structural engineers to be highly qualified professionals and successful leaders.

