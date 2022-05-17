NCSEA Now Accepting Submissions for the 2022 Structural Engineering Excellence (SEE) Awards

The National Council of Structural Engineers Associations (NCSEA) is pleased to announce it is accepting submissions for the 2022 Structural Engineering Excellence (SEE) Awards.

The SEE Awards highlight structural engineering ingenuity throughout the world and incredible achievements in the profession. Projects are judged on innovative design, engineering achievement, and creativity. Structural engineers and structural engineering firms are encouraged to enter their projects to highlight their successes and accomplishments.

The awards are presented in the following categories: ● New Buildings < $30 Million ● New Buildings $30 Million to $80 Million ● New Buildings $80 Million to $200 Million ● New Buildings Over $200 Million ● New Bridges or Transportation Structures ● Forensic/Renovation/Retrofit/Rehabilitation Structures < $20 Million ● Forensic/Renovation/Retrofit/Rehabilitation Structures > $20 Million ● Other Structures

Entries are due on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Projects can be submitted to https://rb.gy/uhnjzu. The winners will be honored at NCSEA’s Structural Engineering Summit November 1-4 in Chicago, in STRUCTURE magazine, in a professionally produced video on the NCSEA website, and in a special webinar series the following spring/summer.

The National Council of Structural Engineers Associations (NCSEA) was formed to constantly improve the standard level of practice of the structural engineering profession. The Association’s vision is that structural engineers are valued for their contributions to safe structures and resilient communities. The Association’s mission is that NCSEA, in partnership with its Member Organizations, supports practicing structural engineers to be highly qualified professionals and successful leaders.

