Near Doubling of MidAmerica Airport Terminal Finishing in Summer

Phase three of the $34 million expansion project at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is progressing toward completion this summer.

The existing 53,000-square-foot terminal adjacent to Scott Air Force Base in Mascoutah, Illinois will grow by 41,000 square feet to accommodate continuing passenger growth and provide a host of new amenities.

A new, standard TSA screening area, service animal relief area, new family restrooms, nursing room, expanded departure lounge and two additional boarding bridges are part of the construction project, headed by Holland Construction Services.

$31 million in funding for the expansion comes from federal and state grant dollars via the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

“We are excited to be nearing completion of the critical infrastructure and safety improvement projects that will enhance overall operations at the airport, which has been seeing significant passenger growth and continues to operate as a joint-use airport with Scott Air Force Base,” said St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern.

Renovation of the existing terminal is underway which will include many of the same upgrades as the terminal expansion. Final improvements to the existing terminal are anticipated to reach completion in late 2023.

A $37.7 million project to add nearly 3,100 linear feet of new Taxiway Lima pavement and a new taxiway bridge over Crooked Creek is under construction. It will service as Boeing’s new production facility that is expected to open in 2024.