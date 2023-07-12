Nebraska Medicine Celebrates the Beginning of Kearney Cancer Center Construction

With the turn of the key to a bulldozer, McCarthy Building Companies-Omaha joined Nebraska Medicine and the University of Nebraska-Kearney in celebrating the beginning of construction for Nebraska Medicine’s Kearney Cancer Center.

The celebration of construction was commenced by Nebraska Medicine CEO James Linder, MD, ‘bulldozing cancer’ on June 27.

The new $33 million, 53,000-square-foot building will be a two-story outpatient medical facility specializing in cancer care that will include one Linear Accelerator with another shell for a Linear Accelerator, multiple exam rooms, and an infusion space. This will allow Nebraska Medicine to offer the services of medical and radiation oncology, infusion, laboratory and pharmacy services, survivorship programs, genetics counseling, and a healing garden.

“McCarthy is excited to help be a part of brining cancer care to the community of Kearney and the broader central and western Nebraska,” said Ryan Felton, vice president of operations at McCarthy. “The new cancer treatment center is a testament to Nebraska Medicine’s commitment to providing its patients top-quality care close to home.”

The new cancer center is situated just off U.S. Highway 30, as part of the newly developing University Village. When complete, the village will be a mixed-use, pedestrian friendly are that will provide educational, residential, recreational, and commercial opportunities to the community of Kearney.

The Nebraska Medicine Kearney Cancer Center is expected to be completed and will welcome its first patients in December 2024. PACT Studios is the architect for this project.

