New, 11-Story, 207 Room Upscale Hotel Breaks Ground in Downtown Clayton

Development Team Koplar Properties, HomeBase Partners and Concord Hospitality

to Partner with Midas Construction on Second AC Hotel in St. Louis Market



The city of Clayton, Mo. hasn’t seen a new hotel open in more than 20 years. Now the team of Concord Hospitality, Homebase Partners, Koplar Properties and Midas Construction is targeting an early 2024 opening for the 11-story, 207-room AC Hotel Clayton which broke ground on Sept. 13, 2022. The hotel, designed for business and leisure travelers, will have a rooftop bar and restaurant open to the public. The $50 million project plans to revitalize a historic, underutilized site that once hosted the former headquarters for the Clayton Police.

The City of Clayton began looking for a way to repurpose the site of the former Clayton police department at 227 South Central in 2011 after the police department moved into its new headquarters on South Brentwood Boulevard. In 2018, the development team proposed the AC Hotel and was ready to start construction in March 2020 when the pandemic halted the travel and the hospitality industry.

This year has seen a resurgence in travel, stimulating hotel occupancy rates to levels not seen since the pandemic began. According to the latest figures from the U.S. Travel Association there was continued strength in summer travel this year since the pandemic shut everything down in 2020. It noted “travel spending was roughly at 2019 levels in July,which marked the fourth consecutive month that spending, was at, or above, 2019 levels” As the summer travel season got underway, Hospitality.net noted a continued rebound for hotel occupancy.

“The AC Hotel concept for Clayton was always sound,” said Sam Koplar, president of Koplar Properties, “Clayton is home to numerous Fortune 500 companies. The hotel will benefit from downtown Clayton’s walkability, its public and private businesses, many fine restaurants and Shaw Park. Its proximity to the Clayton Transit Center will make it an asset for the entire region.”

Designed by DLR Group, the AC Hotel Clayton will feature a number of signature elements. This includes the AC Lounge where patrons can connect and socialize while enjoying craft beer, hand-crafted cocktails, and tapas-style small plates and the AC Kitchen, an onsite restaurant offering a European-inspired menu. The rooftop bar and restaurant will be the only one of its kind in Clayton and will offer comfortable seating and spectacular views.

Other amenities include:

Flexible meeting and events spaces with premier views of the St. Louis city skyline;

Complimentary Wi-Fi in meeting spaces and guest rooms;

Amenities offered by the Marriott Bonvoy Loyalty Program;

207 well-appointed rooms which will feature sleek furnishings, curated artwork and intuitive technology to inspire and connect guests.

For more information, visit ac-hotels.marriott.com.

About AC Hotels: AC Hotels includes over 190 hotels in more than 27 countries and

territories. At AC Hotels, every moment has been designed, refined, crafted, and considered to

create a seamless guest experience. Each AC Hotel features purposefully designed signature

spaces that strike the perfect balance of form and function. Most notably, the AC Lounge ®

invites guests and locals alike to collaborate during the day, or to enjoy signature cocktails and

tapas in the evening. The AC Kitchen offers a European-inspired breakfast each morning. All

AC guest rooms and public spaces evoke a particular sophistication, featuring sleek furnishings,

curated artwork, and intuitive technology. The brand is dedicated to the details that matter most

to guests during their travels with a mission to deliver The Perfectly Precise Hotel™ experience.

For more information, visit www.ac-hotels.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and

Instagram. Learn more at: ac-hotels.marriott.com.

About HomeBase Partners: HomeBase Partners is an award-winning real estate developer renowned for innovative residential, Class A office, hotel and mixed-use projects in Montana and Missouri. Their team specializes in financing, development, and construction, fueled by a passion for identifying unique opportunities to revitalize communities. Today, the HBP team remains committed to making positive, transformative impacts on the urban cores by developing housing, workspaces, mixed-use projects, and hotels. Drawn to downtowns with rich architectural histories and distinctive character, HBP is renowned for elegantly balancing preservation with innovative modern design. Learn more at: hbpartners.com.

About Koplar Properties: Koplar Properties is a St. Louis-based, family-owned real estate company that has created some of the St. Louis regions’ most memorable, iconic architectural landmarks and cultural destinations, including The Chase Park Plaza, York House and the well-known Maryland Plaza. The company continues to make strategic investments in a diverse range of commercial projects, including mixed-use, hotels and residential. Learn more at: koplarproperties.com.

About Concord Hospitality: As an award-winning hotel development and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company has spent the last three decades successfully growing the company’s portfolio, which includes premium-branded upscale and lifestyle properties across the United States and Canada. Recognized as one of the top 10 management companies in North America, Concord Hospitality creates benefits for its partners and associates by leveraging its operations, development, sales and marketing, technology, accounting and operational management expertise to continue to grow its portfolio of best-in-class hotels. The company believes its people are its greatest strength. With the brightest talent, the most innovative processes and a commitment to giving back to the communities where associates live and work, Concord Hospitality is committed to being a great place to work for all. Learn more at concordhotels.com.

About Midas Construction: Midas Construction offers decades of experience building for hospitality brands as well as multi-family projects with design/build, design/assist, and construction management capabilities. Projects include new construction, historic renovation and commercial tenant finish in a solution-oriented approach to hospitality and multi-family projects. Learn more at www.midas.build.

