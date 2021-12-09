New Community Development Director for the City of Saint Charles

The City of Saint Charles has announced that Zachary Tusinger will serve as the new Director of Community Development. Tusinger has worked for a number of other cities, including Kansas City, KS, Parkville, MO, and Rohnert Park, CA.

Most recently, he was the Planning and Building Director for the City of Calistoga in Napa Valley, CA and also served as Acting City Manager. Tusinger managed the Building, Planning, and Code Enforcement divisions for the City of Calistoga and managed several large development projects, such as the restoration and redevelopment of the City’s historic 1868 railroad depot. Originally from Joplin, Tusinger attended Drury University and Saint Louis University, and also received his Master of Urban Planning from the University of Kansas.

“We are very excited to welcome Zachary Tusinger to the City of Saint Charles and our Community Development Department,” says Mayor Dan Borgmeyer. “I believe Tusinger’s knowledge and experience will bring a fresh perspective to Community Development and will help the City of Saint Charles continue to grow and improve.”

