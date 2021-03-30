New Date Announced for ASCC Safety Summit

The American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, MO, and the Tilt-Up Concrete Association (TCA), Mt. Vernon, IA, have announced the first ASCC/TCA Safety Summit, postponed from 2020, will be held November 12, 2021 in Houston, TX. This new event is designed to bring together those responsible for safety in their companies for a day of information exchange. “Our hope is that safety professionals from ASCC and TCA members across the country will come together to share best practices and their most daunting challenges,” says Bev Garnant, executive director, ASCC.

The summit will open with keynote speaker, Tim Manherz, operations manager, Encore Concrete Construction, Spring, TX, winner of the prestigious ASCC Owner/Executive Safety Award for 2019 and a past president of TCA. The remainder of the day will be devoted to breakout sessions, the heart of the program. Attendees will move from table to table to delve into a wide range of hard-hitting topics selected to foster spirited discussion. “The goal is for every attendee to leave armed with new ideas and contact information from fellow members, eager to continue the conversations, and with renewed energy for keeping their companies safe,” says TCA executive director Mitch Bloomquist.

The ASCC is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of those who build with concrete, and to providing them with a unified voice in the construction industry. Members include concrete contracting firms, manufacturers, suppliers and others interested in the concrete industry, such as architects, specifiers and distributors. There are approximately 740 member companies in the United States and 14 foreign countries. For more information visit the website at www.ascconline.org or call (866) 788-2722.