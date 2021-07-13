New Flagship Burger King in Sunset Hills Opens Monday Debuting the Brand’s New Restaurant Design

The rebuilt Burger King in Sunset Hills, MO opens Monday, July 12 and is one of the first in the world to debut the brand’s new exterior restaurant design. The location at 10734 Sunset Hills Plaza is operated by Maryland Heights-based Broadway Restaurant Group, one of a select group of United States franchisees that consults with corporate and test market concepts, including the meatless Impossible WHOPPER, which is a huge national success after test-launching in St. Louis.

The new “Pavilion” design, created by Burger King’s resident architects, centers around the brand’s iconic Flame Grilling, which was made popular when the fast food chain was established in 1954. Design elements include sustainable, handcrafted finishes and natural, wood textures. The exterior finishes break up the continuity of space to reflect areas for eating, cooking and driving through. The more modern look is part Burger King’s first total rebranding in more than 20 years. While only select locations will showcase the new exterior, all Burger King locations will feature new menu boards, uniforms, signage and a new logo, which is an homage to the brand’s iconic, early logo design.

The renovated Sunset Hills location will offer several options for a contactless customer experience including drive through lanes and mobile ordering. The Sunset Hills Burger King creates 30 to 40 jobs and is hiring employees of all levels. Employees at this location earn $50/week bonus starting Day 1. Broadway Restaurant Group is hiring at the more than 50 locations they operate in the St. Louis area, across Missouri and Southern Illinois. Candidates can apply in person or at http://b-restaurants.com/careers.

“Burger King has taken the guest experience to a whole new level from other fast-food restaurants in recent years,” said Henry Delouvrier, co-founder and managing partner of Broadway Restaurant Group. “From upgrading the look and feel of restaurants, debuting innovative products like the new Ch’King™ Chicken Sandwich and improving the quality of ingredients in core products, it is more enjoyable and satisfying than ever to dine and work at our restaurants.”



Managing partners, Henry Delouvrier of New York City and Christine Apold of Toronto, founded Broadway Restaurant Group in November 2016. Based in Maryland Heights, Broadway Restaurant Group operates locations in St. Louis, across Missouri and Southern Illinois. Broadway Restaurant Group is one of a select group of United States Burger King franchisees that consults with corporate and test market concepts, including the Impossible Whopper. For more information, visit https://www.b-restaurants.com, email info@b-restaurants.com or call (314) 872-9235.

