New Hires and Promotions at Brinkmann Constructors

Mark Spraul

Brinkmann Constructors has hired Mark Spraul as a Project Executive in the St. Louis office. With over 30 years of industry experience, Spraul has worked on a variety of extensive industrial projects for end users such as Amazon, Chewy, Walmart and Caterpillar. As Project Executive, he will work to expand Brinkmann’s reach in the industrial market while overseeing high-volume projects and providing leadership to multiple project teams. Spraul earned of Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri – Columbia and is a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Missouri.

Jared Cox

Brinkmann Constructors has promoted Jared Cox to Director of Project Controls. Having joined the company in 2021, Cox has extensive experience working to deliver high-quality results on projects in the automotive, industrial, and office sectors and has a passion for finding creative solutions to complex building challenges. Previously working as a project manager, his new role will involve establishing operational best practices, standardizing reporting procedures, researching and implementing new processes, and instilling fundamental project management discipline across all five Brinkmann offices. Cox earned a Bachelor of Science in both Civil Engineering and Agriculture Engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Rebecca Randolph

Brinkmann Constructors has promoted Rebecca Randolph to Executive Director of Marketing and Business Development. Randolph, who recently celebrated her 10-year anniversary with the firm, has more than 30 years of experience in business development, marketing, strategic planning, and organizational leadership. In her expanded role, she will continue to source new opportunities and build relationships with industry leaders while overseeing operations within Brinkmann’s marketing and communications department. Randolph received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of Oklahoma and is actively involved in many industry associations, including the Society of Industrial Office Realtors, American Senior Housing Association, Urban Land Institute (Founding Chair of ULI’s Women’s Leadership Initiative), National Multi Housing Council, International Council of Shopping Centers, and St. Louis Forum

Brinkmann Constructors has promoted Mike Duehren, Noah Perry and Kyle White to Project Executive. Each have demonstrated their ability and desire to move forward Brinkmann’s vision, mission and core values. Formerly Project Directors, their new roles will involve the leadership and execution of sizable construction projects while overseeing multiple projects and teams. Additionally, they will take ownership of key client relationships and be held accountable for hiring, training, and growing all employees on each project team.

Mike Duehren

Mike Duehren has nearly 20 years of industry experience and has provided high-level management on a variety of projects in the senior living, multifamily and student housing sectors. During his tenure with Brinkmann, he has handled over five million square feet and $850 million of construction projects. Duehren earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Missouri University of Science & Technology and is a LEED Accredited Professional.

Kyle White

Kyle White has nearly 15 years of industry experience and has provided high-level management on a variety of projects in the multifamily, student housing, medical, warehouse and retail sectors. During his tenure with Brinkmann, he has handled over four million square feet and $600 million of construction projects. White received his Bachelor of Science in Construction Sciences from Auburn University and is a LEED Accredited Professional with an emphasis in Building Design + Construction.

Noah Perry

Noah Perry has over 15 years of industry experience and has provided high-level management on a variety of projects in the multifamily, student housing, healthcare, industrial, government/institutional and education sectors. During his tenure with Brinkmann, he has handled over two million square feet and $350 million of construction projects. Perry previously served in the United States Navy and is a registered LEED Green Associate.

Charlie Hart

Brinkmann Constructors has promoted Charlie Hart to Regional Director of Field Operations. With over 30 years of industry experience as a project superintendent, Hart has significant experience in managing project teams for clients in the commercial, educational, multifamily, healthcare and government sectors.

Having joined Brinkmann in 2012, Hart is dedicated to supporting the company’s mission and values while helping to deliver outstanding project results. In his new role as Regional Director of Field Operations, he will be responsible for providing guidance to project teams in areas such as safety, quality control, field reporting systems, and project scheduling in addition to partnering with leadership to help execute company-wide objectives. Hart earned an associate degree in technology from the Morrison Institute of Technology and is a LEED Accredited Professional.

Dave Klug

Steve Bostic

Brinkmann Constructors has promoted Steve Bostic and Dave Klug to Project Director. Each have a long-standing tenure with Brinkmann and have demonstrated their ability and desire to move forward Brinkmann’s vision, mission and core values. Formerly Senior Project Mangers, their new roles will involve the leadership and execution of sizable construction projects while overseeing multiple projects and teams. Additionally, they will take ownership of key client relationships and are accountable for hiring, training, and growing all employees on each project team. Steve Bostic started with Brinkmann in 2011 and worked as a Senior Project Manager prior to receiving his promotion to Project Director. He has worked on projects in a variety of sectors, including senior living, multifamily, education and healthcare. During his tenure with Brinkmann, he has handled over two million square feet and $300 million of construction projects. Bostic earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Missouri University of Science & Technology. Dave Klug started with Brinkmann in 2011 and worked as a Senior Project Manager prior to receiving his promotion to Project Director. He has worked on projects in a variety of sectors, including senior living, multifamily, student housing, industrial, medical and retail. During his tenure with Brinkmann, he has handled over three million square feet and $337 million of construction projects. Klug received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Dayton.