New Hires and Promotions at West Contracting Company

Amber Mason joined West Contracting June 1 as a Payroll Analyst. She previously worked for HireLevel as a Tax Specialist and Account Coordinator focusing on Payroll Processing, Payroll Taxes, Multi-state Payroll Processing, and Human Capital Management. She will be responsible for handling payroll and payroll taxes for all of the company’s union employees.

Tom Mitana joined West Contracting in early 2023 as Director of Sales and Material Resources for asphalt Operations. He has over 30 years in the asphalt construction industry in Project Management and Material Sales. He is responsible to resourcing outside customers to West’s four stationary asphalt plants and one portable asphalt plant in the St. Louis / Eastern Missouri region. He will also manage inbound aggregates at these plant sites.

Tim Swaringam joined West Contracting as Safety Director in late May. He has been involved in construction safety the last 23 years, and spent his first 9 years in the military. He will be responsible for overseeing the safety of West’s asphalt and concrete construction operations, trucking, and asphalt plant operations.

Kimberly Thornton joined West’s team as their HR Coordinator in late July. She previously worked as an Admin and performed some HR duties for a local Union. She will be helping West manage employment matters for the organization to include recruiting and hiring, record keeping, regulatory reporting and legal compliance.

Promotions

West Contracting recently promoted Steve Jackson, P.E. ENV SP, as Vice President of Asphalt Plant Operations and Sustainability. Steve started with the company in 2007 as the Quality Control Manager where he built up the QC team by adding many of the people that we have today. In 2017, he began managing the asphalt plants and Sullivan Asphalt trucking. Since then, the company has grown from 3 asphalt plants to 5. In his new role, he will focus on improving the plants, including reducing emissions and increasing our plant output. Steve is working with an excellent team in plant operations, Sullivan Asphalt, quality, sales and materials resources to achieve these goals. Steve sits on various advisory boards in Missouri and on a National Level, is involved in Boy Scouts of America, and Knights of Columbus.

Justin Zimpfer has been promoted as West’s Vice President of Asphalt Construction Operations. He has been with the company nine (9) years, most recently in Senior Project Manager / Estimator role. He bid and built jobs ranging from small municipal work to airports to $20m heavy highway projects. He led one of the states first IC/IR jobs (intelligent compaction / Infrared Camera) and has helped tackle GPS Asphalt Paving Jobs at Spirit Airport & Cuba Airport, and runway shoulders at Lambert. Justin will be responsible for overseeing the asphalt construction operations department moving forward.