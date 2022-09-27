New Lighting Designer Joins Dark Light Design’s St Louis Office

Jenny Rider has joined Dark Light Design as Lighting Designer in the St. Louis office. Jenny brings 5 years of experience in theatrical lighting design to the Dark Light team. As an architectural lighting designer, she will be working to support design efforts through production support, developing lighting calculations, and product research.​

She received her Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Design and Production with Lighting Design concentration from Purdue University.

Dark Light is a certified woman owned (WBE) lighting design firm with offices in Seattle and St. Louis. Established in 2008, Dark Light serves owners, developers, and the design community to enhance the built environment through the application of light. For more information, visit www.darklight-design.com.

