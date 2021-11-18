New Public Works Director for the City of Saint Charles

The City of Saint Charles has announced that Nicholas Galla will serve as the new Director of Public Works. Galla has been employed with the City of Saint Charles since 2015 and has over 17 years of experience in civil engineering. Previously, he has served as the Assistant City Engineer for the City of Saint Charles as well as Interim Director of Public Works.

Prior to the City of Saint Charles, Galla was a Senior Transportation Engineer at Olsson Associates and a Squad Leader at HNTB, responsible for managing a team of engineers. A local of Missouri, Galla graduated with a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology (MS&T) and has been a licensed professional engineer with the State of Missouri since 2009. He also grew up in the Saint Charles area and graduated from Francis Howell North High School.

“I am extremely proud of our Public Works department and their service to our community,” says Mayor Dan Borgmeyer. “I believe Galla’s knowledge and experience will help bring a fresh perspective to the Public Works department and ensure that Saint Charles remains a beautiful and safe place to live, work and play.”

The Department of Public Works has around 90 employees that help maintain the City’s streets, water mains, sewers, facilities, and other infrastructure, along with 460 miles of right-of-way.

