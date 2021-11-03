New St. Louis Children’s Specialty Care Center Opens in South St. Louis County

St. Louis Children’s Hospital is making it easier for families to see Washington University physicians and access patient care services in south St. Louis County. Located near I-55 and Butler Hill Road, the new 77,000 square-foot St. Louis Children’s Specialty Care Center offers nationally ranked care for children and teens in a specially designed outpatient facility.



“This new center brings the nationally-recognized care of St. Louis Children’s and the world-class Washington University Physicians closer to more of our community’s children and families, and we will continue to explore opportunities for making the services of Missouri’s #1 children’s hospital increasingly available and accessible,” said Trish Lollo, St. Louis Children’s Hospital president.



The new St. Louis Children’s Specialty Care Center will be open Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., with doctor’s office hours varying by specialty.



Services and features include:

o Outpatient surgery

o Imaging services (X-rays, ultrasound and MRI)

o Therapy services (physical, occupational and speech)

o Washington University Physicians pediatric outpatient clinics including:

o Allergy and pulmonology

o Audiology

o Cardiology

o Endocrinology

o Gastroenterology

o Genetics

o Infectious diseases

o Nephrology

o Neurology

o Neurosurgery

o Ophthalmology

o Orthopedics

o Otolaryngology

o Pediatric surgery

o Plastic surgery

o Psychology

o Infusion services

o Laboratory services

o Pharmacy

o Safety Stop child safety resources

o Food kiosk / snack bar



This is the second St. Louis Children’s Hospital Specialty Care Center in St. Louis County. The first opened in 2015 at 13001 North Outer Forty in Town and Country and has served thousands of families from the area. For scheduling and more information about services at either of these locations, call 314.454.KIDS (5437) or visit stlouischildrens.org



For more than 140 years, St. Louis Children’s Hospital has provided exceptional care for children in all 50 states and 80 countries around the world. With its academic partner, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis Children’s is consistently ranked among the nation’s best pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. A member of BJC HealthCare, St. Louis Children’s follows one simple mission – to do what’s right for kids. That mission comes to life through medical discovery, innovative therapies and compassionate care. In 2018, St. Louis Children’s expanded with a state-of-the-art, 12-story medical tower. St. Louis Children’s relies on generous donations to deliver specialized care for families in need, extend health care services to the community, and pursue research that promises to transform pediatric medicine. To find out more, visit StLouisChildrens.org, Facebook Twitter and Instagram.

