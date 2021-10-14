Newbridge Properties Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Senior Living Facility

Resort-Style Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility to be Built in Cape Girardeau.

Newbridge Properties held a groundbreaking ceremony on October 7, celebrating the start of construction of its newest senior living facility in Cape Girardeau, Missouri – Newbridge Retirement Community.

The new 75,000 square foot facility, located at 1205 S. Mount Auburn Rd. in Cape Girardeau, at the intersection of S. Mount Auburn and Kingshighway, will provide assisted living and memory care for seniors.

The resort-style retirement community will total 82 apartments with 46 Assisted Living apartments, 12 second-person accommodations for couples, and 36 Special Care units that are private apartments designed for Memory Care to care for residents for Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The community will focus on lifestyle events and person-centered care. An assisted living enhanced life enrichment program will provide activities to help maintain independence and individualized interest and hobbies, offering many choices for an active lifestyle. The facility’s common spaces include a library, café bistro, salon and spa, pub, fitness room, art and gardening areas, outdoor courtyards and walking trails, therapy room, and personal transportation services.

The Memory Care portion of the building will include two households designed to empower each resident to function at his or her highest and best potential. Both households will engage residents in meaningful activities adapted to their cognitive and physical ability level. Each household will have its own private dining, kitchen, nursing station, and common living spaces.

Vessel Architecture is the architect for the new state-of-the-art facility; IMPACT Strategies is the construction manager. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.

IMPACT Strategies has more than 20 years of expertise in senior living facility construction, including active adult, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care. The Newbridge project is the latest example of the firm’s forward-thinking community strategy to bring senior residents person-centered care and state-of-the-art facilities.

In attendance to commemorate this milestone were Shamela Armour and Holly Seyer of Newbridge Retirement Community, their management team, and partnership team. Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox attended, along with City Council members, members of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, and supporting members of the community. IMPACT Strategies also joined the celebration as well as team members from Vessel Architects, and Bowen Engineering and Surveying.

Holly Seyer, Senior Living Advisor at Newbridge Properties, said, “We look forward to creating a new, thriving community to love and care for our elderly seniors. The excitement for bringing Newbridge Retirement Community to life is unimaginable. We couldn’t have made it this far without the dedication, hard work, and support not only from our development team, but from the whole community.”

Newbridge Properties was founded in 2018 by mother-daughter duo Shamela Armour and Holly Seyer. Both have long histories serving in all facets of senior living, including caregiver, administrator, sales, facility operations, and more. The company is focused on bringing quality of life, independence, and healthy longevity to senior residents. Newbridge Retirement Community is the organization’s first new construction project and is the culmination of its passion and dedication to seniors.

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.

