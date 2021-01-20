NewGround Appoints Eddie Ibarra as In-House Counsel

Ibarra to assist with contract negotiations, proposal responses

NewGround, a St. Louis-based innovative architecture, design, and project management firm, is excited to announce the appointment of Eddie Ibarra as the new In-House Counsel.

With over seven years of experience in real estate, contract, and construction law as well as business experience in negotiations, research, and analysis, Eddie’s role will focus on contract management and negotiations, managing outside counsel resources and client requests for proposals and proposal responses.

Based in St. Louis, Eddie will assist the Leadership and Business Development teams to provide strategic direction in many facets of business operations regarding legal, contracts, and proposals.

“NewGround’s reputation within the industry is second to none,” said Eddie Ibarra, In-House Counsel at NewGround. “I am honored to be joining NewGround as the In-House Counsel, especially after seeing the company’s teamwork and core values in practice. I look forward to becoming a part of the team and making a positive impact.”

Eddie joins NewGround after serving as an attorney and managing portfolios and assets for other commercial design, build, and real estate firms such as HOK, Cushman & Wakefield, Maxus Properties, Inc., and KeyCorp Real Estate Capital Markets.

“With Eddie’s breadth of experience including real estate development, he will be involved in some of our client service projects in addition to being our In-House Counsel,” said Skip Zaegel, NewGround’s EVP & CFO. “Eddie was one of several excellent individuals we met with for this position. He will be a wonderful fit with the culture of our company and our core values. We are really happy he chose to join NewGround.”

Eddie holds a Missouri Bar license and graduated with a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri – Kansas City, a Bachelor of Science in secondary education from Northwest Missouri State University, and a Master of Education in educational administration and school leadership from Baker University.

NewGround is the industry thought-leader in strategy, innovative design, and project management, and has been for over 100 years. We help financial institutions and retailers master the power of their space to create the next generation workplace and retail solutions. At NewGround, we are driven by our core values of: Communication, Collaboration, Innovation, Service, and Excellence. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, NewGround maintains corporate offices in Chicago, Illinois, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Waterloo, Ontario, with a regional presence throughout the U.S. For more information, visit NewGround at www.newground.com.