NewGround Appoints Mike Crane as Senior Vice President of Construction

NewGround, a St. Louis-based innovative architecture, design, and project management firm, is excited to announce Mike Crane will lead the Project Management Team as Senior Vice President of Construction.

With over 17 years of international retail project management, real estate services, and multi-family residential construction, Mike’s Chicago-based role will manage NewGround’s expanding Project Management Team. His position is responsible for planning, organizing, staffing, training, and managing all the functions of project management and implementation for NewGround and to lead the business unit to achieve company objectives for growth, revenue and profitability.

NewGround is the industry thought-leader in strategy, innovative design, and project management, and has been for over 100 years. We help financial institutions and retailers master the power of their space to create the next generation workplace and retail solutions. At NewGround, we are driven by our core values of: Communication, Collaboration, Innovation, Service, and Excellence. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, NewGround maintains corporate offices in Chicago, Illinois, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Waterloo, Ontario, with a regional presence throughout the U.S. For more information, visit NewGround at www.newground.com.