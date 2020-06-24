NewGround Launches Rebalance Program

Comprehensive presentation to help reset workplace strategies post-pandemic

NewGround, a St. Louis-based innovative architecture, design, and project management firm, is excited to announce the launch of Rebalance 2020, a program that will introduce the strategic framework to propel organizations forward to unprecedented success post-pandemic.

NewGround’s team of retail strategy and design experts have developed a comprehensive response to our world post-pandemic to help organizations optimize retail and corporate workplace strategies based on the shifted retail experience paradigm. By preparing leadership teams to address design and operational changes, this reset process begins by realigning with a new vision of the pathway forward.

Rebalance 2020 is a presentation that will provide answers to the questions leadership teams are asking. NewGround’s team will guide organizations through evolving design and digital needs to successfully transform and master the power of their space. This 90-minute presentation is delivered by industry thought leaders and is followed by a 30-minute brainstorming session.

Rebalance 2020 Program Highlights:

What just happened?

What are post-COVID19 consumer perceptions and concerns?

How do these perceptions impact business strategy going forward?

What are the short-term & long-term implications to the consumer experience?

What should we do about it?

Watch and learn more about Rebalance here: https://www.newground.com/rebalance-newground/

“We are thrilled to launch our Rebalance program to help leadership teams reset their business strategies and realign their organizations for growth,” said Kevin Blair, President and CEO at NewGround.

NewGround is the industry thought-leader in strategy, innovative design, and project management, and has been for over 100 years. We help financial institutions master the power of their space to create the next generation workplace and retail solutions. At NewGround, we are driven by our core values of: Service, Excellence, Innovation, Collaboration, and Communication. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, NewGround maintains corporate offices in Chicago, Illinois, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Waterloo, Ontario, with a regional presence throughout the U.S. For more information, visit NewGround at www.newground.com.