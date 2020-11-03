NewGround Wins National Retail, Hospitality Accounts

Retail Team in full swing with new expanded client base

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., November 2, 2020– NewGround, a St. Louis based architecture, design, and project management firm, continues its expansion into new verticals. Its Chicago-based Retail Team has signed Master Service Agreements and contracts for design work with Starbucks, Blue Nile, Dior, Panda Express, and Detroit Rising Development, among others.

NewGround’s specialized interdisciplinary retail and hospitality design team is comprised of architects, interior designers, and environmental graphic designers. They are experts at translating a company’s brand promise into an engaging spatial design and providing a network rollout that will deliver a greater return on investment.

The Retail Team is led by Richard Avery and Pamela Howell, who together bring more than 40 years of architecture and design experience to the projects they lead. They understand how to translate brand identity into a tangible aesthetic to drive customer engagement. They are experts at assembling and leading client specific teams that deliver outstanding design at volume and velocity.

“Our recent new client partnerships for our Retail Team show how NewGround is turning the ship in an ever-changing market, and with our growing team of retail designers, we are at the tipping point of diving into these verticals,” said Kevin Blair, President and CEO at NewGround. “It’s an exciting time to serve our industry, and we can’t wait to help our clients master the power of their space.”

NewGround officially launched its Chicago-based Retail Team in July 2019.

About NewGround

NewGround is the industry thought-leader in strategy, innovative design, and project management, and has been for over 100 years. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, NewGround maintains corporate offices in Chicago, Illinois, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Waterloo, Ontario, with a regional presence throughout the U.S. For more information, visit NewGround at www.newground.com.