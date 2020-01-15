NGA West Outreach Event for Small, Minority-Owned and Women-Owned Business

McCarthy HITT will host another outreach event for small, minority-owned and women-owned businesses that are interested in working on the Next NGA West construction project. [Editor Note – this event is for companies only. It is NOT a job fair for individuals]

The program will be held from 8:30 am until 11:30 am, Thursday, Jan. 30, at Cortex Innovation Hall, 4220 Duncan Ave. Advance registration is required and can be made at Eventbrite http://bit.ly/NGAupdate-2020registration.

The 97-acre project site is located in the historic St. Louis Place neighborhood at the intersection of Jefferson and Cass avenues. When complete in around 2025, the campus will include a 700,000-square-foot office building, two parking garages, a visitor center, a delivery inspection facility and secure entrance/exit points.

“Small businesses are vital to completing the Next NGA West project and McCarthy HITT is committed to attracting and working alongside a diverse and inclusive workforce for this multi-year project,” said Jeff Boyer, project director for Next NGA West. “We are committed to helping small businesses succeed and grow through their involvement in this project.”

The program will begin with an update on the design and construction schedule followed by information on how companies can qualify for contracting opportunities from a variety of presenters familiar with opportunities for small, minority-owned and women-owned businesses.

Company business owners or their representatives will receive information about specific construction bidding opportunities and requirements, as well as details about capacity-building services for sitework, concrete, electrical, mechanical, and other general construction work.

Job fairs for individuals will be announced at a later date.

Led by St. Louis-based McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., the McCarthy HITT team is responsible for supporting the mission critical needs of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. McCarthy HITT is a joint venture of the nation’s most capable design-build/operations and maintenance firms. The team includes HITT Contracting, Falls Church, Va.; Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp., Overland Park, Kan.; Gensler, San Francisco; and Akima, LLC, Herndon, Va. The Black & Veatch + Gensler Joint Venture serves as the Architect-Engineer of Record for the project.