Nick Ellis Promoted to BEX Project Manager

Nick Ellis was recently promoted to project manager at BEX Construction Services. He joined BEX Construction in June 2020 as a project engineer assigned to several tilt-up warehouse projects.

At BEX, he works on a wide variety of commercial construction projects. Ellis began his career in transportation design after earning bachelor of science degrees in civil engineering and architectural engineering at Missouri University of Science & Technology in 2017.

“I learn something new every day by listening and paying attention to details in close communication with our team,” Ellis said. “Seeing our clients’ projects come together after months or years of hard work is rewarding for the owners as well as for me and the whole BEX team. We know we’ve succeeded when our clients are happy and want to work with us again.”

Founded in 2014, BEX Construction Services is among St. Louis’ fastest growing general contractors. It is a service-oriented firm that tackles projects ranging from interior buildouts and remodels to massive distribution centers. BEX is active in the commercial, educational/institutional, health care, industrial/process, restaurant, retail and warehouse markets throughout the St. Louis region.

