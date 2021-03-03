Noles Properties, J.E. Foster Bringing Retail to Well-Traveled O’Fallon Intersection

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

St. Louis-based commercial real estate developer Noles Properties is making progress on a 6,000-square-foot, $2.5 million retail development at the intersection of Highway K and Mexico Road in O’Fallon, MO.

Noles Properties Partner Ryan Noles says the development includes a 2,725-square-foot Five Guys Burgers and Fries restaurant, one of the larger footprints for the franchise, along with a 1,750-square-foot chiropractor practice and a 1,525-square-foot cell phone repair business.

Being situated along a busy stretch of Highway K that sees 42,000 vehicles daily is a plus for the tenants comprising this retail center, according to Noles.

“There used to be a carwash at this location,” said Noles. “We’re excited to transform it and welcome an ideal cadre of tenants. In addition, the Walmart that is located directly behind our site is one of the busiest (Walmart) locations in St. Charles County. We’re confident that O’Fallon residents and others will welcome these new businesses.”

J.E. Foster Building Company, also based in St. Louis, is constructing the retail center. Vice President Mark Hrdlicka says Five Guys is expected to open in May or June, with other tenants’ buildouts to follow this summer.

“Noles Properties has chosen a site with high visibility,” Hrdlicka said. “They’ve positioned the center at a 90-degree angle to the Highway K/Mexico Road intersection. We’re thankful to continue our 15-year partnership with the developer.”

J.E. Foster built the first three corporate stores for Five Guys in St. Louis.

Noles says the City of O’Fallon’s pro-business, pro-development mindset enabled the project to move at a healthy pace.

“The City of O’Fallon is easy to work with and is developer-friendly,” said Noles.

Patrick McKeehan, economic development director for the City of O’Fallon, said Noles Properties’ latest development is testament to the firm’s creativity and commitment to developing a property smartly.

“Once again Noles Properties has taken lemons and made lemonade,” McKeehan said. “They removed an underperforming structure in one of O’Fallon’s high-traffic corridors and built a new retail center that fits perfectly to the site. I look forward to working with Noles Properties on their next project in O’Fallon.”

As Noles Properties completes this development, one that is already 100 percent leased, Ryan Noles says the developer is preparing to begin work on another retail development, this one at Highway 70 and Zumbehl Road in St. Charles.