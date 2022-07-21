Nominations Open for 2023 AGC Awards

The AGC of America takes the time and space to celebrate its members and their accomplishments. As the organization of choice for those associated with the construction industry, they value your company’s dedication to skill, integrity, and responsibility. They offer your company a chance to be recognized nationally amongst your peers to celebrate your achievements. If you think your company is worthy of recognition, you may nominate your company by October 24, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET, to be considered. AGC member companies and chapters in good standing who meet the competition requirements are encouraged to apply online for some much-deserved recognition.

CRP Build America Awards The CRP Build America Awards annually honor the most outstanding construction projects in America. All projects entered must have reached substantial completion between November 1, 2021 and November 1, 2022. [ Apply Today ]

2023 AGC Diverse Business of the Year Sponsored by: Willis Towers Watson AGC seeks to honor a diverse business that is committed to achieving success in the construction industry. Applicants are required to submit a letter of recommendation from their AGC chapter or AGC national leadership/staff. [ Apply Today ]

Marvin M. Black Partnering Excellence Award Inspired by AGC’s Past President Marvin M. Black, this award recognizes projects that best epitomize the principles of partnering across the construction industry. [ Apply Today ]

AGC Construction Innovation Awards Sponsored by: Autodesk Recognizing free thinkers and industry pioneers that are creating new solutions to the construction industry’s biggest challenges. The grand prize winner will be awarded a $7,000 – Second prize $3,500 – Third prize $1,500. [Apply Today]

AGC Diversity & Inclusion Excellence Awards Sponsored by: Willis Towers Watson AGC promotes the need for a diverse workforce and an inclusive environment. This award highlights those within the industry who are diversity and inclusion champions. [ Apply Today ]

AGC in the Community Award This award recognizes community service projects that epitomize the essence of charitable giving, through actual hands-on service and donations to charitable organizations. We recognize the members who are making a difference in the lives of people in their communities. [Apply Today]

The final deadline to apply is Monday, October 24, 2022, for full consideration.

