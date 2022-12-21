NSC Applied Products Group Hires New Sales Engineer for Springfield, MO Territory

NSC Applied Products Group welcomes Michael Cavin, P.E. to our APG sales team. Michael Cavin is a professional mechanical engineer with more than 25 years of HVAC engineering experience. The foundation of his success is listening to understand and translating customer needs into solutions. He is passionate about producing good projects, exceeding client expectations, and forging long-lasting relationships. He enjoys traveling with his wife, musical and theater performances, and the occasional home improvement fiasco.

Michael will be serving our Springfield, Missouri location, using his expertise to help consult and partner on projects with HVAC equipment needs.

NSC APG (Applied Products Group) is a division of NSC a 76-year-old, third generation distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. NSC APG focuses on the application and sale of HVAC equipment for the residential and commercial markets. We serve Missouri, Kansas and Southern Illinois through our offices located in St. Louis, Missouri and Lenexa, Kansas.