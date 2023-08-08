Oculus Inc. Adds Claire Strube to Marketing Team

Strube brings ten years of experience to Oculus Inc.

Oculus Inc., an award-winning, WBE-certified architecture and interior design firm, has added Claire Strube to the Marketing Team as a Proposal Coordinator. Strube is based at the St. Louis Headquarters and will assist in the firm’s marketing efforts across the country.

“Claire is an excellent addition to the team and her previous experience in the architecture industry will be a big support to Oculus moving forward,” said Lisa Bell-Reim, Oculus Inc. president.

In her new role, Strube is instrumental in crafting submittals and proposals in all Oculus’ major markets, including government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and workplace. Strube is also involved in coordinating marketing efforts across various markets, including client pursuits, branding, social media, and collaborating with the public relations team to continue to promote Oculus.

Strube brings extensive marketing experience to the team at Oculus Inc. Prior to joining Oculus Inc., Strube was a Proposal Specialist for an Architecture Firm in St. Louis. Strube is a graduate of Webster University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and Marketing Communications.

Oculus Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis with branch offices in Dallas, Portland, Ore., Orlando, Fla., Hampton, Va., and Mesa, Ariz.

Oculus Inc. delivers comprehensive architecture, interior design, planning and move management services with a driving aesthetic to Connect | Shape | Move people, experiences, sensibilities and spaces. Oculus creates high-performance design that supports change and promotes value for clients in the commercial, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, restaurant and workplace industries. Oculus has offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Portland, Ore., Orlando, Fla., Hampton, Va., and Mesa, Ariz., is WBE-certified and is regularly cited in top industry rankings for architecture and design. Oculusinc.com.