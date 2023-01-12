Oculus Inc. Adds Joshua Rayles as Managing Principal of the Dallas Office

Oculus Inc., an award-winning, WBE-certified architecture and interior design firm, has hired Joshua Rayles, AIA NCARB, to serve as the managing principal of the firm’s Dallas office. In his role, Rayles will oversee the daily operations, business development, and team management in Dallas, as well as focus on enhancing the firm’s regional footprint in the aviation, healthcare, commercial, and specialty retail markets.

“We look forward to seeing what kind of impact Joshua’s leadership will have to our office in Dallas,” said Lisa Bell-Reim, Oculus Inc. president. “His wide variety of experience in both high-performance buildings and facilitating strong client relationships will be an immediate asset to our company as we continue to grow our staff and capabilities in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

Oculus entered the Dallas market in 2003 with 20 employees and a focus on strategic planning, implementation and project planning for mid-size banks and small healthcare companies. Since then, the firm has grown to 55 full-time employees and expanded its client roster, which includes restaurants, senior living facilities, retail buildings and U.S. federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the General Services Administration.

This past year, Oculus hired three staff members to join its Dallas office to support the company’s growth and expansion in the Southwest market. While Oculus serves all markets from its Dallas office, the firm’s Southwest presence maintains a heavy concentration in healthcare, aviation, higher education, commercial workplace, light industrial and retail work.

“Oculus has a strong reputation for creating award-winning work and delivering unmatched service to its clients,” said Rayles. “I am thrilled to start this new chapter at Oculus and see tremendous potential in expanding the firm’s footprint in the years to come.”

Rayles brings more than 18 years of architectural experience to Oculus with expertise in a variety of projects ranging from ground up corporate mixed-use campuses to airport terminals. He most recently served as the project executive with aviation experience for several high-profile projects, including overlooking the capital improvement plan, defining programs, and architecture for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and the corporate headquarters relocation for CPS Energy’s renovation to the 500,000-square-foot former AT&T building in downtown San Antonio.

Rayles received his Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Oklahoma and is a member of the Urban Land Institute, the Texas Real Estate Commission, and the American Association of Airport Executives. He is currently overseeing the upfront planning and design of a clinic and community center for Cook Children’s in Dallas.

In addition to its location in Dallas, Oculus Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis with another office in Portland, Ore; they also have staff locations in Orlando, Fla., Hampton, Va., and Mesa, Ariz.

About Oculus Inc.

Oculus Inc. delivers comprehensive architecture, interior design, planning and move management services with a driving aesthetic to Connect | Shape | Move people, experiences, sensibilities and spaces. Oculus creates high-performance design that supports change and promotes value for clients in the commercial, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, restaurant and workplace industries. Oculus has offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Portland, Ore., Orlando, Fla., Hampton, Va., and Mesa, Ariz., is WBE-certified and is regularly cited in top industry rankings for architecture and design. Oculusinc.com.