Oculus Inc. Adds Mandi Jenks, NCIDQ, as Interior Designer

Jenks brings 15 years of interior design experience

Oculus Inc., an award-winning, WBE-certified architecture and interior design firm, has added Mandi Jenks, NCIDQ, as an interior designer to the company’s Portland office. Jenks brings with her over 15 years of experience as a designer and project manager – specializing in programming, design, construction documents, and environmental graphic design.

“We are thrilled to grow our talented group of interior designers with the addition of Mandi Jenks,” said Robert Hoffman, AIA, Oculus Inc. Portland Office Managing Principal. “Her passion and drive for creating built environments and spaces that have a direct positive impact on the human experience is a perfect fit for Oculus’ firm culture and service offerings to our clients.”

Jenks has extensive experience as a designer on projects in hospitality, residential, and commercial design. In her current role as an Interior Designer, Jenks is supporting the Portland offices with interior design services for projects including an exciting new 81-key hotel near the Oregon Health Sciences University campus.

Over the course of her professional career, Jenks has contributed her design expertise to numerous high-profile project types, including workplace design, higher education, retail, hospitality, and multi-family. Notable projects include Nike Headquarters in Portland, Ore.; Oregon State University’s Withycombe Hall in Corvallis, Ore.; and Square Hair Colour Spa + Salon in Las Vegas. Jenks received her degree in Interior Architecture & Design from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

In addition to its location in Portland, Oculus Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis with another office in Dallas; it also has staff locations in Orlando, Fla., Hampton, Va., and Mesa, Ariz.

Oculus Inc. delivers comprehensive architecture, interior design, planning and move management services with a driving aesthetic to Connect | Shape | Move people, experiences, sensibilities and spaces. Oculus creates high-performance design that supports change and promotes value for clients in the commercial, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, restaurant and workplace industries. Oculus has offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Portland, Ore., Orlando, Fla., Hampton, Va., and Mesa, Ariz., is WBE-certified and is regularly cited in top industry rankings for architecture and design. Oculusinc.com.