Oculus Inc. Adds to Architecture, Interior Design Teams

Firm enhances talent in St. Louis, Dallas offices with three new hires

Kristen Phillips

Oculus Inc., a full-service architecture and interior design firm, has made three hires that will impact its St. Louis headquarters and Dallas office. Kristen Phillips and Urial Granados have been added to the architecture teams in St. Louis and Dallas, respectively. Madison Shelton joins the St. Louis interior design staff.

“As Oculus continues to grow, we are always looking for great talent to add to our company,” said Lisa Bell-Reim, Oculus Inc. president. “Kristen, Urial and Madison will be great additions to our highly skilled architecture and interior design teams and will be crucial to helping us take our work to the next level.”

Urial Granados

Phillips and Granados will serve as project designers for Oculus. In their roles, both will support team members in the design and production of floor plans and space layouts for commercial interiors, retail, hospitality and institutional projects. Their duties will include developing approved layouts into designs and assisting with the preparation of construction details and permit drawings. Phillips is a graduate of the University of Kansas with a Master of Architecture. Granados has a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Madison Shelton

Shelton will be joining Oculus as an interior designer. In this role, Shelton will participate in all phases of design for multiple projects, including selecting and specifying furniture, fixtures and equipment for projects, while adhering to construction and design budgets and schedules. Shelton earned a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design from Kansas State University.

Oculus Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis and has offices in Dallas and Portland, Ore.

About Oculus Inc.

Oculus Inc. delivers comprehensive architecture, interior design, planning and move management services with a driving aesthetic to Connect | Shape | Move people, experiences, sensibilities and spaces. Oculus creates high-performance design that supports change and promotes value for clients in the commercial, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, restaurant and workplace industries. Oculus has offices in St. Louis, Dallas and Portland, Ore., is WBE-certified and is regularly cited in top industry rankings for architecture and design. Oculusinc.com.

Share this: Tweet



