Oculus Inc. Brings New Talent to Dallas Office

Johnson II, Majors and Nguyen added to architecture and interior design teams

Oculus Inc., an award-winning, WBE-certified architecture and interior design firm, has added Lavell Johnson II and Si Nguyen to its architecture team and Erin Majors as an interior designer. All three will be based in Oculus’ Dallas office, and this will be Johnson’s second tenure with the company.

Lavell Johnson

“We are thrilled that Lavell returned to Oculus, and we welcome Erin and Si to our talented and diverse team,” said Lisa Bell-Reim, Oculus Inc. president. “As we continue to grow our Dallas office, we have no doubt all three will play a key role in continuing to produce the high-quality work our architecture and interior design teams in Texas are constantly delivering.”

Johnson II originally joined Oculus Inc. in 2018 as a project designer for the firm’s Dallas office. In his new position as junior project manager at Oculus, Johnson II brings more than 10 years of architectural, construction and design development experience for commercial, institutional, and governmental projects. He has a Master of Architecture with an emphasis in Urban Design, plus a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Si Nguyen

Nguyen joins the architecture team with a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Texas at Arlington. He brings model processing experience in both exterior and interior design.

Erin Majors

As an addition to the interior design team, Majors, RID, IIDA, LEED Green Associate, comes to Oculus with five years of industry experience. She has worked on healthcare, commercial and higher-education projects where her tasks included producing design concepts and deliverables, creating renderings and performing site surveys. Majors has a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design and a Master of Architecture from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Oculus Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis with offices in Dallas and Portland, Ore.

Oculus Inc. delivers comprehensive architecture, interior design, planning and move management services with a driving aesthetic to Connect | Shape | Move people, experiences, sensibilities and spaces. Oculus creates high-performance design that supports change and promotes value for clients in the commercial, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, restaurant and workplace industries. Oculus has offices in St. Louis, Dallas and Portland, Ore., is WBE-certified and is regularly cited in top industry rankings for architecture and design. Oculusinc.com.

