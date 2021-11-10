Oculus Inc. Designing 130,000-Square-Foot VA Facility in Daytona Beach

New veteran outpatient clinic expected to open in 2024

Oculus Inc., a full-service architecture and interior design firm, has been selected by Carnegie Management & Development Corp. to lead the design of the new Daytona Beach Veterans Affairs (VA) Multi-Specialty Clinic in Daytona Beach, Fl. Construction will begin on the new facility in December 2021 and is expected to be completed in early 2024.

“We are honored to work with Carnegie and the VA to bring the VA’s mission for higher quality of patient care to the Daytona Beach community,” said Rob Forney, Oculus Inc.’s Director – Healthcare/Government. “The opportunity to make a difference in military veterans and their families’ lives by providing a well-designed facility for better patient outcomes is truly an honor.”

The new, single-story 130,000-square-foot center will replace two smaller, older VA facilities in Daytona Beach and expand specialty medical services to more than 50,000 military veterans in the area. Located on a 28-acre site, the new clinic will include an on-site medical laboratory, a pharmacy and a physical medicine and rehabilitation clinic. In addition, the clinic will be designed to achieve 2 Green Globes level certification for New Construction.

“It has been a pleasure partnering once again with Oculus Inc. to develop and design another critical facility that supports our veterans,” said Rustom R. Khouri III, director of business development at Carnegie. “We really appreciate their expertise, responsiveness and thoughtful design aesthetic.”

Oculus Inc. has recently completed Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) for the Department of Veterans Affairs that have achieved 2 Green Globes Certifications for New Construction: The Charlotte Hall, Md., CBOC, which opened in November 2020, and the Myrtle Beach, S.C., clinic, which opened in early 2021.

Oculus Inc. is WOSB-certified and boasts a diverse portfolio of government work, including projects for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), among others.

Oculus Inc. delivers comprehensive architecture, interior design, planning and move management services with a driving aesthetic to Connect | Shape | Move people, experiences, sensibilities and spaces. Oculus creates high-performance design that supports change and promotes value for clients in the commercial, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, restaurant and workplace industries. Oculus has offices in St. Louis, Dallas and Portland, Ore., is WBE-certified and is regularly cited in top industry rankings for architecture and design. Oculusinc.com.

