Oculus Inc. Expands Federal Portfolio with $25M Win

Oculus Inc., a full-service architecture and interior design firm, has been awarded a prime contract from General Services Administration (GSA) to provide a full range of architect-engineering services in support of the Heartland Region (Region 6) in the Primary Geographic Area: State of Missouri East of Columbia, Missouri, including the City of St. Louis. The anticipated value of the indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract is an estimated total of $25,000,000 and will have a 1-year base period and four 1-year option periods.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and persistence that our staff and team is known for,” said Lisa Bell-Reim, president of Oculus Inc. “We have a longstanding relationship with our government and federal clients, and we could not be more excited about continuing to work with the GSA over the next five years.”

The architect-engineering services that Oculus Inc. is expected to provide includes, but is not limited to, the following: assisting GSA staff engaged in scope development, master planning, feasibility studies, interior design, design review, construction administration and inspection; design and the preparation of construction documents for repair and alteration; and tenant finish projects for the General Services Administration and other government agencies in occupied federally owned or leased office buildings.

The project team includes: McClure Engineering (MEP engineering), Specialized Engineering Solutions, Inc. (MEP/FP engineering, low voltage), IMEG Corp. (structural engineering, fire protection, MEP engineering, civil engineering and communication design), Oates Associates, Inc. (civil engineering and structural engineering), SCI Engineering, Inc. (environmental engineering) and CCS International, Inc. (cost estimating). The subcontractors consist of: Kenneth H. Lemp Elevator Consultant, Inc. (vertical transportation), Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc. (historical preservation), Project Controls Group, Inc. (scheduling, risk mitigation and quality assurance/quality control) and SITEX Environmental, Inc. (certified safety professional).

Oculus Inc. is WOSB-certified and boasts a diverse portfolio of government work, including projects for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), and the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), among others.

About Oculus Inc.

Oculus Inc. delivers comprehensive architecture, interior design, planning and move management services with a driving aesthetic to Connect | Shape | Move people, experiences, sensibilities and spaces. Oculus creates high-performance design that supports change and promotes value for clients in the commercial, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, restaurant and workplace industries. Oculus has offices in St. Louis, Dallas and Portland, Ore., is WBE-certified and is regularly cited in top industry rankings for architecture and design. Oculusinc.com.