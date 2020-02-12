Oculus Inc. Interior Designers Obtain State Registration

Designers meet requirements in Missouri and D.C.

Oculus Inc., a full-service St. Louis-based architecture and interior design firm, announces that four interior designers on its staff based in St. Louis have earned certification through the Council for Interior Design Qualification (CIDQ). Interior Design Director Ali Summerford recently received Missouri Registration and licensure in Washington, D.C. to go along with her registration in Texas. Designers Melissa Crain, Carolyn Fava and Hannah Rohlfing acquired Missouri Registration as well.

“Our talented designers have done an outstanding job of doing the necessary work to earn this accreditation,” said Lisa Bell-Reim, Oculus Inc. president. “They are all great representatives of Oculus, and we look forward to seeing their state-of-the-art design work throughout Missouri as well as all over the country.”

In order for a designer to earn a Missouri Registration through CIDQ, they must possess a total of six years in education and experience in commercial interior design. They also must complete and pass the National Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ) exam.

Oculus is WBE and DBE-Certified and has a substantial track record in workplace, federal and retail projects, as well as significant expertise in the education, healthcare and hospitality markets.

In addition to its headquarters in St. Louis, Oculus has offices in Dallas and Portland, Ore.

Oculus Inc. delivers comprehensive Architecture, Interior Design, Planning, and Move Management services with a driving aesthetic to Connect | Shape | Move people, experiences, sensibilities, and spaces. Oculus has offices in St. Louis, Dallas and Portland, Ore., is WBE-certified and is regularly cited in top industry rankings for architecture and design. Oculusinc.com.