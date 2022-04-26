O’Fallon, MO Manufacturer Prepares for Expansion

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

VSM Abrasives is breaking ground this week on its second expansion within three years.

The O’Fallon, MO-based manufacturer of coated abrasives for the industrial processing of metal and wood-based materials is expanding its local plant by another 50,000 square feet, according to President Brent Barton. The company is located at 1012 East Wabash Street.

Musick Construction Co. will build the expansion, working in tandem with M+H Architects.

“Despite the difficulties of COVID-19, VSM has experienced significant growth over the past few years,” Barton said. “This expansion will allow us to accommodate our growth and better serve our future needs. This will positively impact our customers, employees and the surrounding St. Charles County community.”

The construction project is anticipated to wrap up in late 2022.

Headquartered in Hannover, Germany, VSM Abrasives has grown to 800 employees worldwide with 13 international subsidiaries. The O’Fallon, MO location is the only subsidiary within the U.S., employing more than 130 individuals and 150 globally.

During 2019, VSM expanded its office space in O’Fallon.

