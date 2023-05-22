OSHA Virtual Memorial Wall Honors Fallen Workers

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

OSHA encourages individuals to share photographs of loved ones lost due to a work-related incident on the agency’s virtual Workers Memorial Wall.

The page, located at https://www.osha.gov/workers-memorial, was developed in partnership with the United Support & Memorial for Workplace Fatalities.

Close-up photos of the faces of individuals who lost their lives while working in construction activities can be accessed via the virtual memorial. Tonya Ford, U.S. Dept. of Labor and OSHA family liaison, says she, too, lost someone dear to her due to a work incident in 2009.

Also at https://www.osha.gov/workers-memorial, OSHA offers a PDF version of its 2023 resource, “Losing A Loved One on the Job,” in English and Spanish.

In OSHA Region 7 (Missouri), the agency’s regional office, 816,283,8745, offers additional support to families grieving such a loss. In OSHA Region 5 (Illinois), that number is 312.353.2220.

More resources and information can be found at www.usmwf.org.