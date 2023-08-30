O’Toole Design Enhances Practice with Promotions, New Hire

O’Toole Design, one of the largest interior design firms in the St. Louis region, recently promoted two integral team members and hired a new interior designer in alignment with the firm’s strategic plan.

Debbie Stamer

Debbie Stamer was promoted from Senior Interior Designer II/Project Manager to Principal, Director of Interior Design. With over 30 years of innovative design experience and 25 years at O’Toole, Stamer is a key component to O’Toole’s success and long-term relationships with its clients. She has worked on a wide variety of dynamic interior environments, including corporate, hospitality, recreation and entertainment. Stamer brings a strategic and artistic approach to every project, driven by her ability, passion and intuitive design insight. Focusing on creative solutions for clients, her collaborative spirit and thoughtful approach allow her to act as an effective mentor for others. Stamer is Codes and Barrier Free Design Certified and is involved in the Metro East Professional Women’s Association (MEPW), St. Louis Children’s Hospital KIDstruction Week and Coat-a-Kid, Inc. St. Louis.

Rachel Townsend

Rachel Townsend was promoted from Interior Designer II to Interior Designer II/Interiors BIM Coordinator. Townsend began her career with O’Toole six years ago and has been instrumental in improving document quality, technological innovations and design presentations for the firm. In her new role as BIM Coordinator, she will work with the entire design team and the BIM Manager to develop and manage drawing and presentation standards. With a keen eye for design and development, Townsend has been instrumental in many corporate, recreational and entertainment projects.

Stamer and Townsend have been key team members on many high-profile O’Toole projects like Armory STL, The Factory at The District, The Hub at The District, several Jewish Community Centers throughout the U.S. and Goya’s Corporate Headquarters.

“I’m beyond excited to announce Debbie and Rachel’s promotions,” said Michelle O’Toole, President, O’Toole Design. “Debbie is a natural leader with a fearlessly positive attitude that curates new design inspiration from every source imaginable. Rachel is a natural innovator with a drive to learn and grow in everything she does. These promotions reflect their incredible value to the O’Toole team, and I am proud of the fantastic work and character they showcase every day.”

Eleanore Burwell

As a new hire, Eleanore Burwell, Interior Designer I, joined O’Toole as a recent graduate of Maryville University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design. She served as an intern with O’Toole in 2022 and brings an impressive design resume to the firm, receiving the Design and Visual Art Award and the Barat Scholarship from Maryville. Burwell is skilled in a wide variety of design programs and is currently pursuing her WELL Certification.

“Eleanore is a fantastic addition to our talented team of designers,” O’Toole said. “Her work ethic, attention to detail, eye for color and design, and her proficiency with technology made it an easy decision to ask her to join our team full-time. She has been a tremendous help already with several projects like the local Staybridge Hotel, Alberici’s office renovation and design ideas for The Magic House. The entire team is thrilled to have her on board.”

Since 1994, O’Toole Design has provided an exceptional design experience for its clients with its innovative and dynamic team of interior design professionals. The firm offers an expansive scope of design services including programming and space planning, interior design, furniture selection and specification, environmental graphics, and project management. Led by President Michelle O’Toole, IIDA, LEED AP, NCIDQ, the firm consistently ranks as one of the largest interior design firms in the St. Louis region. For more information, visit www.otooledesign.com or follow the hashtag on social media #wemakespacework.