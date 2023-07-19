PARIC Breaks Ground on St. Louis Community College Health Sciences Center

By KERRY SMITH, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

This week marks the start of PARIC’s construction of a $61.97 million health sciences building for St. Louis Community College’s Florissant Valley campus.

With PARIC as general contractor and KAI as architect, the 100,000-square-foot, four-story Center for Nursing and Health Sciences facility is on its way toward an anticipated Fall 2024 completion.

Increased space for the college’s nursing, dental hygiene and radiology technology programs will be byproducts of the project, as will be tech-forward equipment and simulator labs to train students to prepare for careers in paramedic and emergency medical technology.

The work is a component of St. Louis Community College’s comprehensive $500 million facilities upgrade strategy at its four campuses known as STLCC Transformed. In addition to Florissant Valley, the system has campuses in Forest Park, Kirkwood and Wildwood. The health sciences building that is now underway is one of two new buildings planned for the Florissant Valley location. Kadean Construction will build the campus’ Advanced Manufacturing Center.

“This is an exciting time in our college’s history because we’re transforming our main campuses to support the growth and competitiveness of our region,” said Chancellor Jeff Pittman. “Once these projects and more are completed, STLCC will be positioned to serve students now and in the future by offering new programs in state-of-the-art learning spaces.”