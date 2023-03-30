PARIC Completes Dierbergs at Crestwood Crossing

PARIC Corp. has completed construction of the newest Dierbergs Markets store ahead of schedule.

The 70,000-square-foot facility is at Crestwood Crossing, the re-developed site of the former Crestwood Mall at the intersection of Watson and Sappington Roads in St. Louis County.

“We’re pleased and proud to continue to build answers for Dierbergs,” said PARIC President Keith Wolkoff.

PARIC, an innovative general contractor, construction manager and design-build firm, focuses on building excellence while also building answers for the special challenges impacting their customers’ operations.

