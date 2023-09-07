PARIC Corporation Announces Mike Rallo as New President

PARIC Corporation, one of the region’s leading general contractor, construction manager and design-build firms, has announced that former Vice President of Operations Mike Rallo is the new president of the company, effective September 1 – just the fifth since the company was founded in 1979. He replaces Keith Wolkoff, who stepped down from the role in March.

Todd Goodrich

The company also has announced that Todd Goodrich, a 25-year PARIC veteran, will become the company’s new executive vice president – chief operating officer.

Rallo, who joined PARIC in 2003 as a project engineer, has held numerous leadership roles in the company’s operations, eventually rising to vice president of operations in 2016. His appointment as president follows an extensive internal and external search.

“Following our search process, it was crystal clear that Mike was the right person to help lead our company to a new era of sustained growth,” said Joe McKee, chairman and CEO of PARIC Corp. “He has a proven history of leadership among our clients and colleagues, and is focused on growing and developing our next generation of leaders.”

One of Rallo’s first major roles was leading the Express Scripts Campus project in north St. Louis County — the largest LEED project in Missouri at the time of completion. He also led the North Park Redevelopment and Park Pacific Historic Renovation, as well as the River City Casino, Washington University Loop Student Housing and two campus repositioning projects for Lutheran Senior Services in St. Louis, among other projects.

Rallo serves on the development board of St. Louis Children’s Hospital and is currently secretary/treasurer for the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Missouri.

Goodrich joined PARIC in 1997. He has served as a vice president for more than 15 years, most recently as chief business development officer.

“Over his 25 years with PARIC, Todd has overseen our significant growth in the not-for-profit senior living market,” McKee said. “And he was instrumental in driving PARIC as an early adopter of virtual design construction technologies.”

In his 10 years as vice president of business development, Goodrich oversaw a nearly threefold growth of PARIC’s valuation.

“We are extremely confident that Mike and Todd are the right leadership team to advance PARIC during this time of significant, ongoing change in our industry,” McKee said.

PARIC is an innovative general contractor and design-build firm. The team focuses on building excellence while also building answers to the unique challenges impacting their customers’ operations. With teams in Kansas City, St. Louis and throughout the Midwest, PARIC’s projects range from multi-family housing and the renovation of historic buildings to colleges, universities, hospitals and industrial facilities. More information is at www.PARIC.com.