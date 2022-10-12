PARIC Expands Kansas City Team, Adds Joel Crocker as Preconstruction Director

With continued steady growth in PARIC’s Kansas City division, the company has added Joel Crocker as Kansas City preconstruction director. PARIC, recently named a “Top Workplace,” is one of the largest construction companies in the Midwest.

Crocker, with 25 years of experience in the construction industry, is recognized regionally as a leader in preconstruction systems and procedures. He has managed preconstruction challenges for more than 50 educational and recreational facilities plus a broad range of health care, bioscience, multi-family and federal government projects. He also is an active volunteer for Kansas City area youth and charitable programs.

His professional experience is with Centric Construction, McCownGordon Construction, The Weitz Company and DLR Group.

Crocker is a LEED Accredited Professional. He earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

PARIC is an innovative general contractor, construction manager and design-build firm. The team focuses on building excellence while also building answers to the special challenges impacting their customers’ operations. With teams in Kansas City, St. Louis and throughout the Midwest, PARIC manages construction projects for customers ranging from industrial facilities and hospitals to education facilities, multi-family housing and the renovation of historic buildings.

