PARIC Named ‘Top Workplace’

Among only 7% of St. Louis Region’s Eligible Employers

PARIC Corp., one of the largest privately held companies in the Midwest, has been named a “Top workplace” in the Greater St. Louis region.

Of about 2,500 eligible companies in the region with more than 50 employees which were invited to participate in the recognition program, only about seven percent achieved the honor.

To determine “Top Workplace” honors, employees of the various companies were surveyed by a third-party employee engagement technology firm.

The anonymous, 24-question survey measures 15 important factors or “culture drivers” critical to the success of all organizations. Examples of those drivers include values, interdepartmental cooperation, meaningfulness of the work, feeling appreciated, open-mindedness, innovation and clued-in leaders.

PARIC Chief Operating Officer Mike Rallo, Jr., cited as probable factors leading to the “Top Workplace” recognition the company’s long-time commitment to hiring the best talent and offering every employee opportunities for professional and personal development, as well as top-tier compensation and benefits.

“PARIC’s culture is anchored in specific core values – ‘Enhancing Our Community,’ ‘Relentless Evolution’ and ‘The Power of One Team,’ to name a few,” Rallo said. “We empower and challenge each person to embrace the necessity of relentless evolution in our work and in our lives, Rallo added, “but everything starts with hiring the best people.”

With offices in St. Louis and Kansas City, PARIC offers vast experience in academic, commercial, multi-family, senior living, healthcare, industrial, historic renovation and hospitality markets. PARIC pairs design-build services with construction management and negotiated general construction to offer an unparalleled building and service experience. More information is at www.PARIC.com.