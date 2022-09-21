PARIC Selects Will Douglas as Chief Financial Officer

PARIC Corp., one of the largest construction companies in the Midwest and recently named a “Top Workplace,” has appointed Will Douglas as chief financial officer.

Douglas most recently served as senior director of finance at Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc., a publicly traded company specializing nationally in the construction of wind and solar farms as well as public and industrial infrastructure.

His previous experience was at Ingersoll Rand and Stanley Mechanical Solutions, both in Indianapolis. Douglas earned a master of business administration degree at Butler University and a bachelor’s degree at Indiana University.

PARIC is an innovative general contractor, construction manager and design-build firm. The team focuses on building excellence while also building answers to the special challenges impacting their customers’ operations. With teams in St. Louis, Kansas City and throughout the Midwest, PARIC manages construction projects for customers ranging from industrial facilities and hospitals to universities, banks and the renovation of historic buildings.

