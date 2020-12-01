Pasta House Flagship Location Set To Move To New Spot In Ladue

After 46 years, the Pasta House at 8213 Delmar Blvd., the company’s flagship location, will serve its customers for the final time on Tuesday, Dec. 1st. The company is preparing for its move to a new location at 8831 Ladue Road in Ladue, with plans to open mid-December. The move comes in the wake of the acquisition of the existing site by Total Access Urgent Care, which prompted The Pasta House Co. to relocate to the new Ladue location.

“The new location met several key criteria for our company, including its proximity to the original location and the fact that it was already serving as a restaurant,” said owner Joe Fresta. “That made it move-in ready in terms of the footprint and kitchen facilities and allowed for the focus to be on updating everything else, including the lighting, flooring and painting to have the signature Pasta House Co. ‘look.’”

It will be a bittersweet transition for the staff at the flagship location and the many customers who have been regulars over the years. Regulars range from neighborhood residents, to notable sports celebrities such as Whitey Herzog, Bob Costas, Al Hrabosky and Bill McDermott, and to various local political and media personalities. All of the staff – some of whom have worked at the flagship for more than 25 years – plan to move to the new location, and management expects that customers will follow.

“There’s a lot of history in our physical space, but that history is made by the people who have spent time there, whether that may have been as part of our team or as guests at one of our tables enjoying the very best family Italian food we’re known for,” said Sam Garanzini, vice president of operations with The Pasta House Company. “We look forward to reliving some of those memories with long-time customers at our new location and to making new memories that will be just as enduring.”

The Pasta House menu in Ladue will remain the same, featuring popular items such as Pasta Con Broccoli and the special Pasta House Co. Salad. Customers will also still be able to take advantage of the family meal deals to-go, which have been a convenient alternative during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The move actually presents an opportunity to expand our curbside pick-up and delivery service in the Clayton business area as well as the residential area in Clayton and Ladue,” said Jennifer Duerfahrd, director of marketing for The Pasta House, Co. “It’s enabling us to continue to grow an area of our business that was already part of our model prior to the arrival of COVID-19 and has thrived in recent months.”

In all, The Pasta House operates 17 restaurant locations in Missouri and Illinois, as well as a satellite location at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The company also has a full-service catering division.