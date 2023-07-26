Pat Coleman to Lead Alberici Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Her role will enhance workforce recruitment and retention of minorities and women

Pat Coleman, MBA, has joined Alberici as vice president of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) where she will serve as champion, change agent and strategic leader to support the firm’s commitment to recruiting and retaining a diverse, talented workforce and engaging with and supporting disadvantaged businesses. Additionally, she will advise on community engagement efforts to enhance Alberici’s economic and social investment that strengthen the communities where they work. She is based in Alberici’s St. Louis headquarters.

As a senior executive for Alberici, Coleman will partner with other senior leaders to drive visibility of the firm as an employer of choice for everyone. She will influence recruitment, refine metrics for success and strengthen relationships with historically under-represented colleges and universities. She will participate in community outreach through her activities on local and national boards and through collaboration with advocacy organizations. Coleman also assumes oversight of Alberici’s yearlong mentorship program for minority-owned business owners as well as Alberici University, a training program for small, disadvantaged businesses, helping them develop expertise and achieve sustainable growth.

“The best building solutions come from diverse viewpoints solving problems together,” said Alberici Constructors President & CEO Greg Hesser. “We strive to foster an environment where everyone is valued and feels a sense of belonging, and I look forward to working with Pat as we continue to strengthen that culture within our workplace, project sites and communities.”

Coleman draws on more than two decades with Behavioral Health Response, Inc. (BHR), providing accessible mental-health services and crisis support. She served most recently as its president and CEO between 2012 and 2023.

“Mental health is a well-known issue in the construction industry and my experience in mental health and wellness allows me to bring a unique perspective to the DEI position,” said Coleman. “Beyond that, this role is exciting because diversity, equity and inclusion is ultimately about creating a sense of belonging which is essential to a strong business culture.”

Coleman earned a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Administration from Saint Louis University before earning her Master of Business Administration from Fontbonne University. In 2012, she received the Salute to Excellence in Business Award from the St. Louis American Foundation. She received the Visionary Leader Award in 2016 from the National Council for Behavioral Health and has twice received awards from the St. Louis Business Journal, including 2018’s Diverse Business Leaders Award and 2020’s Most Influential Business Women Award. In 2022 and 2023, she was named to the Titan 100 list of exceptional, visionary and passionate C-suite executives. Coleman currently serves as a board trustee for Fontbonne University and is also author of the book, Overcoming: Living Our Best Life in Spite Of.

Coleman serves on the board of directors for Greater St. Louis, Inc., whose mission includes fostering inclusive economic growth. She is a past Chair of the City of St. Louis Workforce Investment Board, which advocates for occupational training and connects companies with job seekers and serves on several national mental-health industry boards.

Alberici is a diversified construction company that partners with leading organizations to build the critical structures that improve lives and strengthen communities. Since our founding in 1918, Alberici has built some of North America’s most challenging projects. Along the way, we’ve earned a reputation for executing with quality, safety and trust backed by 100+ years of experience providing construction solutions to the automotive, commercial, civil, energy, food & beverage, healthcare, heavy industrial, industrial process, marine and water/wastewater industries. Alberici is ranked the 39th largest builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2023) with annual revenues of over $3.1 billion. With approximately 3,500 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm is headquartered in St. Louis with offices throughout North America. More information about the company is available online at www.alberici.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.