Payne Family Homes Breaks Ground on $400 Million Residential and Mixed-Use Project in O’Fallon, MO

Project includes 657 single-family homes and townhomes located in the Wentzville School District’s Liberty High School community

St. Louis homebuilder Payne Family Homes has broken ground on The Streets of Caledonia, a new $400 million mixed-use project in O’Fallon, Missouri, at Highway 64/40 and Route DD.

Payne will be building 657 single-family homes and townhomes on 153 acres. The project will also include 93 acres targeting a mix of retail development, entertainment, office, medical and hospitality space located to the north and east of the homes.

“We are very excited to break ground on this project,” said Ken Kruse, Payne Family Homes president. “This is a large project, and over the past two years, we have been working hard to get everything in place. This development will offer our home buyers a great location, top-quality home construction, green space, amenities adjacent to parks, and a quality school district.”

Home sales at The Streets of Caledonia will start in the fall of 2020. The development will offer traditional single-famil

y homes featuring ranch, 1.5 story, and two-story homes with open floor plans and lots available that back to 7,000 acre Busch Wildlife Reserve and O’ Day Park. The townhomes will feature two- and three-bedroom units, attached single-car garages, and an open-floor concept. The homes will be appealing to first-time buyers, families, active adults, and empty nesters. Lombardo Homes will join Payne, also building a section of the new home community.

The Streets of Caledonia will also offer 30 acres of common area, including several lakes with fountains, walking trails with benches and gazebos, a neighborhood pool with covered pavilion, playground, dedicated bocce ball area, and pickleball court. The neighborhood is situated right next to O’Fallon’s crown jewel, the 57-acre O’ Day Park, which opened in the fall of 2019. Residents will have easy access to the Caledonia soccer park and eight acres of lakes with miles of meandering walking trails connecting Busch Wildlife to O’ Day Park, to which residents will have a new entrance and parking lot. Nearly $2.5 million will be invested in the creation of community amenities that complement and support the natural beauty of the surrounding area. This project is anticipated to take five years to reach final completion.

The Streets of Caledonia and neighboring areas will benefit from the millions of dollars already in place for regional improvements, which include:

$4 million for approximately one-half mile of DD, including additional right of way, a new traffic signal, a new roundabout, additional traffic lanes, and additional off-ramps at the highway interchange.

$5 million for between two and five lanes of connectivity between Highway N and Route DD. Caledonia Parkway, as it is named, will be finished late in 2020.

$3 million in two to three lanes called Dalriada Boulevard.

The Streets of Caledonia will include 93 acres of mixed-use commercial development, which will be available in early 2021 and is targeting retail, entertainment, office, medical, and hospitality businesses. The retail space is being marketed by Evan Barnett and Patrick Willett from Pace Properties. Mark Palmer and Artie Kerckhoff of CBRE are marketing the office space.

The Streets of Caledonia has been thoughtfully designed to provide easy access to work, grocery, shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreational amenities. Its walkability and range of affordability will serve families throughout all stages of life. Live. Work. Shop. All at the Streets of Caledonia.